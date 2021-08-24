RCS records COVID-19 infections, quarantines during first week of classes

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — By Tuesday, the second day of the school year, Rockingham County Schools reported 34 COVID-19 infections in students across the district and 7 infections among teachers and staff.
The numbers came just days after the county's school board voted 4-3 to mandate masks in the school system, a reversal of its Aug. 9 ruling that masks would be optional.
The new vote on Friday was met with heated opposition by parents who threatened to lead public demonstrations against the decision and to pull their kids from the district and homeschool them instead.
But as of Monday, the first day of the school year for most of the county's 22 campuses, administrators had not seen parents protest publicly or withdraw students, according to RCS spokesman Adam Powell.
The infection data for RCS is a summary of health statistics gathered from the district's 11,700 students from Aug. 16-22. The school district plans to provide the public with weekly updates by 9 a.m. each Tuesday to detail infection and quarantine totals for the prior week, said Amanda Perkins, lead nurse for the school system.
The infections detected between Aug. 16-22 resulted in 119 students and 17 staff from across the district being required to quarantine away from school for from 7-14 days, according to the RCS report.
Notably, Dillard Academy in Madison had four students who tested positive for the virus and 37 students in quarantine, the highest such number in the district. Rockingham County Middle School reported five children with the coronavirus and seven students in quarantine.
Rockingham County High School in Wentworth also had a relatively high quarantine number with 28 students sequestered from campus and two students who had tested positive for COVID-19. Four RCHS staff had tested positive, while one staff member was under quarantine.
At Morehead High School in Eden, six students had tested positive for COVID-19 and the same number were in quarantine. Reidsville High School reported one student with the virus and three in quarantine. No cases among students or staff had been reported at McMichael High School by Tuesday.
For more details about infection and exposure status of students and at each of the RCS campuses, visit: https://tinyurl.com/nwk5pprw.
Meanwhile, the countywide infection rate stood on Tuesday at 11.3% — much higher than the 5% or less rate deemed safe by the Centers for Disease Control.
And case numbers were escalating significantly each day last week, with more than 50 cases reported on Thursday, reported Trey Wright, public health director for Rockingham County.
Two COVID-19 deaths were also reported in Rockingham County last week, Wright said, bringing the August death toll from the novel coronavirus to seven.
As the highly infectious delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the nation, state and county, local and regional hospitals are also feeling the stress, and acutely, medical centers report.
Cone Health on Tuesday released data showing that its ICUs are at 70% capacity, and that the overwhelming majority of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. (See graph on pg. A2)
UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden has also seen an increase in COVID-19 patients in recent weeks, and the patients coming in are younger, said Dr. Candace Bradley, chief medical officer at UNC Rockingham. Unlike last year when most patients seen at the hospital were 55 and older, this month has brought patients in their 30s and 40s.
As of mid-August, the hospital's emergency department was treating plenty of COVID-19 patients under 18 as well, though, no children had been admitted, spokesman Myla Barnhardt said.
Heather Cox, a nursing supervisor at UNC Rockingham, recently reported that she had seen more moderate to severe cases of COVID-19, and Bradley noted that about half of the patients who are admitted to UNC Rockingham end up being transferred to a hospital with a higher level of care.
Jon McMurphy, the hospital's director of emergency services, said in mid-August: "We are definitely seeing more patients with COVID-19 symptoms." Of the numbers his department treats, about half are admitted to UNC Rockingham or transferred to a hospital with a higher level of care, the hospital said.
And in anticipation of the fall surge of cases from the delta variant, McMurphy and the hospital are in the process of re-opening an Emergency COVID Unit (ECU) so that those with COVID-19 symptoms can be segregated from other patients.
"The Emergency COVID Unit, with sealed entrances, anterooms and air scrubbers, is an added measure of safety for our patients and our staff. We want everyone who needs emergency care for whatever reason to be safe when they come into our facility," said Barnhardt, the hospital's Director of Marketing and Public Relations.
At Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, a Cone Health facility, emergency department doctors and nurses are seeing a higher and higher number of COVID-19 patients daily, a hospital spokesman said recently.
The emergency department in August went from diagnosing one COVID-19 patient per day to diagnosing seven daily, said hospital spokesman Patrick Wright.
And staff from the hospital said the patients are younger than those seen last year, with plenty in their 20s through 40s and many outpatients who are under 18.
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.