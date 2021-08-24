RCS records COVID-19 infections, quarantines during first week of classes

Jon McMurphy, the hospital's director of emergency services, said in mid-August: "We are definitely seeing more patients with COVID-19 symptoms." Of the numbers his department treats, about half are admitted to UNC Rockingham or transferred to a hospital with a higher level of care, the hospital said.

And in anticipation of the fall surge of cases from the delta variant, McMurphy and the hospital are in the process of re-opening an Emergency COVID Unit (ECU) so that those with COVID-19 symptoms can be segregated from other patients.

"The Emergency COVID Unit, with sealed entrances, anterooms and air scrubbers, is an added measure of safety for our patients and our staff. We want everyone who needs emergency care for whatever reason to be safe when they come into our facility," said Barnhardt, the hospital's Director of Marketing and Public Relations.

At Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, a Cone Health facility, emergency department doctors and nurses are seeing a higher and higher number of COVID-19 patients daily, a hospital spokesman said recently.

The emergency department in August went from diagnosing one COVID-19 patient per day to diagnosing seven daily, said hospital spokesman Patrick Wright.

And staff from the hospital said the patients are younger than those seen last year, with plenty in their 20s through 40s and many outpatients who are under 18.

