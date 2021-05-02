RCSO Capt. Marcus Marshall retires

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page announced Thursday that Capt. Marcus Marshall retired Friday after more than 26 years with the force.

During his distinguished law enforcement career, Marshall served as a detention officer, then transferred to the Sheriff’s Patrol Division, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Marshall also spent several years in the Sheriff’s Civil Process Service Division.

In 1998, Marshall transferred to the “Community Orienting Policing” (COPS) Division where he earned the rank of sergeant.

In 2006, Marshall was promoted to the rank of captain within the Detention Facility, where he also served as project manager for the Sheriff’s Office’s New Detention Center during its construction.

Furthermore, he assisted in the design phase of the jail and served on the committee for the development of the new Law Enforcement Center, Rockingham County Courthouse and 911 Communications facilities during their construction.

Seeking a new challenge, in 2013 Marshall transferred to the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID). He was promoted to CID lieutenant in 2018 and then to CID captain in 2019, where he currently serves.