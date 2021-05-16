RCSO Evidence Tech Roberts earns certification

WENTWORTH — Evidence Technician Kayla Roberts was recently honored by Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page for obtaining her credentials as a Certified Property and Evidence Specialist through the International Association for Property and Evidence.

As defined on their website, the “International Association for Property and Evidence (IAPE) is a non-profit organization created by and for law enforcement professionals to help establish recommended standards for all property and evidence departments. IAPE is dedicated and committed to provide education and training pertaining to all aspects of the handling, storage, maintenance and disposal of law enforcement held property and evidence.”

Roberts’ most recent certification, obtained virtually, was a Property and Evidence course covering a wide range of topics such as evidence policy and procedure, chain of custody, purging and dispositions, firearms and narcotics handling and disposal, and biological evidence storage.

A staff member of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office since 2016, Roberts became a Sheriff’s Office Evidence Technician in August 2018.