RCSO narcotics team busts Madison home-based pot and mushroom operation, seizes weapons
Bust

Narcotics investigators seized 13 marijuana plants and psilocybin mushroom plants, weapons and growing paraphernalia during the home growing operation bust in Madison.

 Courtesy Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office

MADISON— Rockingham County Narcotics Detectives charged and arrested a Madison man on Thursday for operating an indoor marijuana and hallucinogenic mushroom growing operation in his home. Deputies also seized firearms and drugs.

David Wayne Cox, 41, of 257 Grogan Lake Road, was charged with felony manufacturing marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, felony maintain dwelling for the purpose of selling a controlled substance, felony possession of psilocybin (mushrooms), misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor child abuse.

Cox is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $25,000 secured bond.

RCSO Narcotics Detectives hauled 13 marijuana plants, six firearms, two grow tents, grow lighting and a ventilation system, plus 26.2 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and roughly 6 ounces of packaged marijuana from the residence.

Information about Cox’s first court appearance was not immediately available.

David Wayne Cox

Cox

 Courtesy of Rockingham County Sheriff's Office

Contact Susie C. Spear at

sspear@rockinghamnow.com,

(336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.

