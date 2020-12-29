RCTA offers free Saturday tennis clinics for middle, high school players

The Rockingham County Tennis Association will offer free Saturday tennis clinics for middle school and high school players in January.

Instruction will be offered Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30 at the Western Rockingham YMCA at 600 S. 5th Ave. in Mayodan.

Coach Bitrus Istifanus will offer the group tennis lessons sponsored by the RCTA. Middle schoolers will attend from 9 a.m.- 10:30 a.m., while high school players will attend from 10:30 a.m.- noon.

Only 12 slots are available for each clinic. For more details and to sign up online, visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409054DAEA72EA7FB6-january2