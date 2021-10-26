RDU airport has a new strategy for luring more international flights

MORRISVILLE — With international air travel expected to rebound next year, Raleigh-Durham International Airport is trying to persuade airlines to fly nonstop from the Triangle to new overseas destinations.

RDU's governing board on Thursday approved incentives for airlines that establish new international routes. The program waives several airline fees, up to $250,000 a year per route for two years, and provides an additional $25,000 to promote a new flight.

The incentives would apply to nonstop flights of at least 1,611 miles, which excludes the Caribbean and eastern Canada but includes Mexico City and the rest of the globe, said Kenneth Strickland, RDU's director of air service development.

RDU hopes to take advantage of a sharp upturn in international travel the industry expects next summer after two years of the coronavirus pandemic, Strickland said.

"We're seeing the term 'revenge travel' thrown up a lot lately," Strickland told members of the Airport Authority. "The idea is that because people haven't been able to travel to many of these locations due to restrictions that have been put into place that we're going to see an abundance of demand in these markets."