Check out the winners in this year's Reader's Choice Awards for Rockingham County:
Readers' Choice: See who won this year in Rockingham County
The defendant is accused of selling drugs to the victim, causing his death.
Update: Inmate who died of apparent medical emergency at Rockingham Co. jail was Greensboro man held on drug charges
The name of the inmate who died has not been released, pending notification of family. The sheriff's office did not release any other details about the inmate, including why and for how long he had been jailed.
Stanley Raynard Townsend faces several charges after he made a U-turn to tried to avoid a license checking station, police say.
REIDSVILLE — Tyler Jeffries, seeking to protect her nephew from having to enter foster care, gave the 14-year-old shelter in her home. But on …
REIDSVILLE — The Reidsville Kiwanis Club recently hosted guest speaker Amy Laster, owner of the Reidsville Trading Post.
SUMMERFIELD — Rockingham County Sheriff’s Investigators have charged a Summerfield man with death by distribution of certain controlled substa…
New welcome signs for county
Mancini’s classic melody “Days of Wine and Roses” played and a stream of sunbeams washed over the O.Henry Jazz Trio as a select crowd gathered…
EDEN — RiverFest, an annual hallmark street party here, enjoyed a healthy crowd and sunny weather over the weekend as festivalgoers gathered t…