'Really a superhero': Durham teacher rings up $100,000 bill at Costco for students

In 2020, the foodraiser had to suddenly switch stores after another discount store canceled their order.

After showing up with volunteers and no groceries to pack, they headed to the Costco, purchasing “every jar of Jiff peanut butter in the store,” Doucette said.

With current supply chain issues, Doucette coordinated with the Costco a month in advance this year and spent $103,000 before taxes and brown paper bags.

Parker and volunteers have since bagged the groceries and distributed the items to students before going on their holiday break. And she still can’t believe how much the program has grown.

“It’s unbelievable that we have been able to get to this point. But I am just so thankful to know that I can help my babies (students) in some way and their parents worry a little less,” she said.

Some of the parents describe Parker as dynamic and her efforts as heroic.

“She was my daughter’s second grade teacher and is really a superhero. And we have used the (food) bags in the past and it has been very helpful to us,” said Shanaaya Foster, who has an 11-year-old daughter at Lakeview.

“We are not a family in need of the food, but we pay the food forward as well,” said Rhon Manigault- Bryant, another parent. “She has been a fantastic teacher and mentor for my son, and it’s because she does such a great job at grounding everyone at the school,” said Bryant. “She’s so connected to the community.”