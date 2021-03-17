RECHS National Honor Society donates luggage to foster kids

WENTWORTH — Despite the stresses and impediments of the pandemic, the Rockingham Early College High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society continued its annual service project, collecting dozens of pieces of handsome luggage for foster kids in need.

The group managed to garner 167 suitcases of all sizes for children who are often forced out of necessity to throw their belongings hastily in to garbage bags for a move from a chaotic home to a foster dwelling.

“Each of my intimate experiences with the foster care system made this service project more meaningful to me,’’ said one member of the honor’s group who chose not to include their name. “Esteemed service projects, such as this, provide not only the essential products that many of us take for granted, but I also show these children that they are not forgotten, many people still do care about their wellbeing, empathize significantly with them, and work diligently to redefine their humanity in our society.’’

Keynon Settle, president of the RECHS’s chapter of the NHS, proposed conducting a luggage drive after he learned that many children in foster care must transport their belongings — even their school supplies — in trash bags, often after enduring dehumanizing conditions, such as neglect.