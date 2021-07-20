Reconsidered Goods hires new executive director

GREENSBORO — Erin Stratford Owens will assume the role as executive director on Aug. 9 at Reconsidered Goods, a non-profit creative reuse center and supply resource at 4118 Spring Garden Street.

Reconsidered Goods is the brainchild of co-founders Paige Cox and Martha Hughes-James. They decided to scale back their leadership roles to focus on other projects and interests.

Reconsidered Goods takes donated materials from manufacturers and individuals and gives them new life by putting them into the hands of artists, makers, teachers and children to create something new. A retail shop and unique community resource, it has plans for a shared learning space and expanded education outreach program.

In making the announcement, Board Chair Dustin Yankovich said, “As Reconsidered Goods continues to grow and transition into a new phase of our journey, we are pleased to have Erin Stratford Owens join our team as executive director. We feel Erin’s strong non-profit background pairs nicely with the values that we at RG hold most dear and many great new things are to come on our journey.”

For Cox and Hughes-James, sharing their love of creativity and sustainable practices has been the guiding force behind the success of the organization.