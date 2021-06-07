Red Dog Farm seeks donations to expand the number of animals it can care and find homes for, and an educational facility

“We were out there for 11 years,” Riehle said. “We quickly realized in those 11 years that we were going to outgrow that space.”

In 2019, after a couple of years of searching, the nonprofit purchased a farm in Stokesdale, the location of their current intake facility and home base. They still use foster homes, mostly for small animals, but are able to care for more farm animals. Since its start, Red Dog Farm has helped over 4,000 animals, including more than 55 species, find their forever home.

The latest farm, located on N.C. 65, sprawls across 21 acres. The buildings on the property, including an office and a barn with stalls for animals, were already in place when the land was purchased, Riehle said. They’ve installed fencing, which divides the field into different sections for animals that need separation or quarantining.

“While what we have here allows us to hit the ground running in many capacities, it does not allow us to maximize what we’re capable of doing,” Riehle said.

In order to better serve the community, Red Dog Farm has launched its biggest capital campaign yet in hopes of upfitting the farm.