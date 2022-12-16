Red Kettle bell ringers need donations as county need swells with inflation

WENTWORTH — They’re ringing in good cheer and reminding folks to think of others.

They’re The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle bell ringers, volunteers who brave rain and cold temps to collect donations for the county’s most needy at Christmas.

To kick off the 2022 kettle campaign, members of The Salvation Army Board recently hosted a “Red Kettle Ringing Day’’ on Dec. 9 at Rockingham County Governmental Center and treated employees and visitors to hot chocolate and candy canes aplenty.

The crew braved the cold from morning to afternoon, taking donations from county employees. And special entertainment was provided throughout the day by Salvation Army Major Curtis Kratz who played Christmas music on his coronet.

The event further provided folks the chance to get to know members of the agency’s board of directors and learn more about the group’s annual distribution of toys and other gifts to of county 1,000 youths this year.

The familiar Red Kettles are located at 18 different businesses throughout the county. Shoppers are encouraged to make donations because need is higher than ever due to inflation, Kratz said.