Reel to real: Film production relocates to NC, citing abortion ban in Arkansas

Citing a near-total ban on all abortions in Arkansas following the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, a movie originally set to film in Arkansas is instead moving production to North Carolina, where abortion is still legal with some restrictions.

News of the film, “Eric Larue,” moving states because of the abortion ban was reported Tuesday by the entertainment website Deadline. The movie follows the mother of a 17-year-old who shot and killed three of his high school classmates. Oscar-nominated actor Michael Shannon will make his directorial debut with the film.

The movie was supposed to begin filming this week in Little Rock, but producer Sarah Green sent communication to the state’s film commissioner Tuesday that the film would be relocating to Wilmington.

The news comes on the heels of last year’s record-breaking performance for the film industry in North Carolina. It also marks a stark contrast to the role North Carolina’s laws and policies on social issues have played in the state’s ability to attract productions — or not — in recent years.

The Supreme Court’s decision last month triggered Arkansas’ Act 180 of 2019, which “bans abortion in all cases except to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency.”

The Arkansas law targets doctors who perform abortions — not patients who receive them — by making the act a felony that carries a fine of up to $100,000 or 10 years in prison, or both. The law does not provide exceptions for rape or incest.

In North Carolina, abortion remains legal following the Supreme Court’s decision, though a state law that has been blocked in court could ban the procedure after 20 weeks of pregnancy, and there are other restrictions in place, such as a required three-day waiting period before someone can receive the procedure.

More restrictions could be possible in the future, depending on whether more Republicans are elected to the General Assembly and are able to successfully override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto on any anti-abortion legislation.

But for now, North Carolina’s abortion laws are less restrictive than most of the states surrounding it, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy group that tracks abortion laws around the country.

At least for the producers of “Eric Larue,” North Carolina’s less-restrictive abortion laws appeared to make the state more attractive for filming compared to its more restrictive counterparts.

The decision isn’t the first time productions have cited state policies on abortion in deciding where to film or produce their projects. In 2019, several major production companies, including Netflix and Disney, threatened to pull productions from Georgia after the state passed a controversial “heartbeat law” that banned abortion after a fetal heartbeat could be detected.

Other social issues and laws have also influenced productions’ decisions on where to film in recent years — and North Carolina has notably been on the losing end of some of those decisions. After several blockbuster years for the state’s TV and film industry in the 2000s and early 2010s, the scaling back of the state’s film incentive program by state legislators in 2015 led to a dramatic drop in interest from production companies to film here.

Then, in 2016, the state passed House Bill 2, also called “the bathroom bill,” which required people to use public restrooms corresponding to their sex assigned at birth, rather than their gender.

The industry recorded its most successful year to-date last year, with productions spending an estimated $416 million in the state. That eclipsed the industry’s previous record, set in 2012, when “Iron Man 3” and other productions invested $373 million in the state.