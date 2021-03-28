Reeve's Foundation awards grant for purchase of scale for paralyzed citizens

Cathy Powers, ADTS executive director, said: “We are grateful to the Reeve’s Foundation for their support. They have been a generous partner over the years. Access to this weight scale provides a tool for promoting health independence among persons who use wheelchairs and or mobility chairs. The ability to manage one’s weight decreases the likelihood of chronic health conditions that can often interfere with the promotion of independence.”

The Reeve’s Foundation awarded 51 similar grants totaling $925,492. The Quality of Life Grants Program supports nonprofit organizations that empower individuals living with paralysis. Since the Quality of Life Grants Program’s inception, more than 3,300 grants totaling over $32 million have been awarded. Funding for this new cycle of grants were made possible through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (ACL grant #90PRRC0002-03-00).

“This past year has brought about many extreme challenges to the organizations that we work with and the people we collectively serve,” said Mark Bogosian, Director, Quality of Life Grants Program, Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.