Reeve's Foundation awards grant for purchase of scale for paralyzed citizens

REIDSVILLE — Aging, Disability, & Transit Services (ADTS) has received grant funds that will help purchase a scale for wheelchair-bound individuals who are paralyzed.
The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center 2020 2nd Cycle Direct Effect Quality of Life grant will put $1,000 into ADTS coffers for the purchase of the scale, a tool that will be used to promote wellness through weight management.
Weight On Wheels (WOW) is available to community members who meet the definition of paralysis: “difficulty and/or inability to use arms and/or legs due to neurological conditions, including, but not limited to, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, stroke, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, ALS, etc..” The scale will be housed at the LEAF Center located at 104 N. Washington Avenue in Reidsville.
Community members who meet paralysis guidelines can call to schedule a weigh-in. WOW, participants will complete a survey, establish goals & tactics for weight management and chronic conditions, if needed, ADTS officials said in a press announcement.
Additionally, citizens will receive referral information to partnering agencies that offer evidence-based chronic disease self-management programs that include: Living Healthy, Living Healthy with Diabetes, Living Healthy with Chronic Pain, and Matter of Balance (Fall Prevention). Contact LEAF Center Director Rachel Pennington at 336-347-2328 to schedule a weigh-in. Transportation available through RCATS.
Cathy Powers, ADTS executive director, said: “We are grateful to the Reeve’s Foundation for their support. They have been a generous partner over the years. Access to this weight scale provides a tool for promoting health independence among persons who use wheelchairs and or mobility chairs. The ability to manage one’s weight decreases the likelihood of chronic health conditions that can often interfere with the promotion of independence.”
The Reeve’s Foundation awarded 51 similar grants totaling $925,492. The Quality of Life Grants Program supports nonprofit organizations that empower individuals living with paralysis. Since the Quality of Life Grants Program’s inception, more than 3,300 grants totaling over $32 million have been awarded. Funding for this new cycle of grants were made possible through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (ACL grant #90PRRC0002-03-00).
“This past year has brought about many extreme challenges to the organizations that we work with and the people we collectively serve,” said Mark Bogosian, Director, Quality of Life Grants Program, Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.
“This cohort of grantees and their ever-important projects are a beacon of light as we navigate our way through a new year. There are still challenges ahead, but I know that together we will continue to move forward to overcome obstacles and barriers that affect the over 5.3 million Americans living with paralysis and their families and caregivers. I have complete confidence that these new projects will lead the way to a better tomorrow.”
About the Reeve Foundation:
The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. By uniting the brightest minds in the field, we are working tirelessly to accelerate scientific discovery across the field of spinal cord research by investing in labs across the globe. Additionally, through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, the Reeve Foundation’s national Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) promotes the health, well-being, and independence of people living with paralysis, providing comprehensive information, resources, and referral services assisting over 100,000 individuals and families since its launch in 2002.