Regional dining option briefs

New cider bar opens
Bull City Ciderworks opened a new location on Jan. 15 at 504 State St. in Greensboro.
The location is the former home of Gibb's Hundred Brewing Company, which closed in September.
Bull City Ciderworks offers flavored ciders, such as Off Main, the company's classic, dry cider; Steep South, a honey-sweetened black tea cider; Cherry Tart; Rhize Up, a ginger cider; and others.
For more information call 336-808-5153 or go to bullcityciderworks.com.
Biscuitville set to open new location
Biscuitville has broken ground on a new location at 3735 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro in Brassfield Shopping Center. The spot, in front of Trader Joe's, was formerly occupied by a Pizza Hut restaurant.
Biscuitville, which has 62 restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia, serves Southern breakfast food from 5 or 5:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily. Visit biscuitville.com.
Free Bagels available through end of the month
Jan. 15 is National Bagel Day, and a couple of bagel chains are offering deals to celebrate.
From Jan. 15-31, each guest who uses Order Ahead on the Bruegger’s Bagels app can get a free, fresh-baked N.Y.-style bagel and cream cheese with any purchase. Bruegger's Bagels locations in Greensboro are at 3116 W. Friendly Ave. and 3211 Battleground Ave.
Vegan restaurant coming to downtown Greensboro
A Winston-Salem restaurateur plans to open a vegan restaurant in downtown Greensboro.
Brian Ricciardi, who ran Mozzarella Fellas for about five years in Winston-Salem, said he plans to open Radici at 214 S. Elm St., the former site of Pier Oyster Bar & Grill, two doors down from Crafted The Art of the Taco.
Ricciardi closed Mozzarella Fellas on Jan. 10 with plans to open a new restaurant Jan. 14 in downtown Winston-Salem called Dom’s.
Ricciardi, who eats a vegan diet, began Mozzarella Fellas in 2016 as a pizza and Italian restaurant. He gradually expanded the menu to sandwiches and other items. He also added gluten-free and vegan dishes and substitutions.
During the pandemic last spring, Ricciardi changed the menu at Mozzarella Fellas to 100% vegan items.
“In light of everything going down with coronavirus and not knowing if I was going to have a business, I figured I’d go out on my own terms if I do not make it,” Ricciardi said in June. “It’s what I’m passionate about, so I’m taking a leap of faith.”
That experience prompted him to envision a vegan restaurant for his move to downtown Winston-Salem.
Radici — which means “roots” in Italian — will be a vegan restaurant and will have a small menu, probably with some overlap of dishes served at Dom’s.