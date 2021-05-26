Registration for Women’s Only 5K Begins

Registration is open for the 29th Annual Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run to benefit area women in detecting and battling breast cancer.

The virtual 5K will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 – Saturday, Oct. 2, according to a Cone Health news release.

“We certainly miss seeing thousands of women come together in solidarity against breast cancer. We cannot wait to be together again – hopefully in 2022. Until then, please understand that your support is more important than ever,” said Debbie Cunningham, senior vice president of Cone Health Women’s, Children’s and Behavioral Health Services.

Women can register online at http://www.womensonly5k.com. There they will find instructions on downloading the event app and taking part in the race. T-shirts and keepsake bibs will be mailed to those who register before Sept. 3. Those who register after Sept. 4 will receive instructions for picking up race materials in person as the race dates near. Participants are also encouraged to join the Women’s Only 5K community at #WO5K.