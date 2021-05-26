Registration for Women’s Only 5K Begins

Registration is open for the 29th Annual Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run to benefit area women in detecting and battling breast cancer.
The virtual 5K will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 – Saturday, Oct. 2, according to a Cone Health news release.
“We certainly miss seeing thousands of women come together in solidarity against breast cancer. We cannot wait to be together again – hopefully in 2022. Until then, please understand that your support is more important than ever,” said Debbie Cunningham, senior vice president of Cone Health Women’s, Children’s and Behavioral Health Services.
Women can register online at http://www.womensonly5k.com. There they will find instructions on downloading the event app and taking part in the race. T-shirts and keepsake bibs will be mailed to those who register before Sept. 3. Those who register after Sept. 4 will receive instructions for picking up race materials in person as the race dates near. Participants are also encouraged to join the Women’s Only 5K community at #WO5K.
Entry fees benefit the Mammography Scholarship Fund and the Cone Health Alight Program. The fund provides screening mammograms to women who are uninsured or can’t pay for the screening. The Alight Program helps with the everyday needs of breast cancer patients in treatment, such as financial assistance, educational materials, peer mentoring and support groups.
“The breast cancer fight continues through the age of COVID and the Cone Health Cancer Center hasn’t missed a beat. The scholarships and support funds raised by the Women’s Only can be used in clinics or at our new mobile screening events. Women in this community are counting on us,” says Skip Hislop, vice president of oncology for Cone Health.
Last year, 892 racers raised $34,367.40 for women in the Triad.
There are several ways women, girls and others can get involved:
*Register for the Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run. Early bird registration is $30 through Sept. 3. After that date, registration is $40 and runs all the way through October 2.
* Young girls may register at a discounted rate of $10.
* People who aren’t running or walking can show their support by becoming Pink Ribbon Partners. A $20 registration earns partners a special T-shirt to cheer on participants and an opportunity to race in your own 1-mile Fun Run route.
The cancer experts at Cone Health Cancer Center treat more cases of breast cancer than any other type. 3,955 patients were treated for breast cancer in 2020.
For more information, find the Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run Virtual Race: Race Schedule at :runsignup.com.