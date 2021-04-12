Reidsville and McMichael get set for first round of NCHSAA state football playoffs

Among the former title adversaries include Wallace-Rose Hill (4-3), Elizabeth City Northeastern (4-2) and Shelby (5-2).

In past state championship games, the Rams lost to Shelby by a 26-18 margin in 2005, then defeated the Golden Lions 28-20 in 2007. Like Reidsville, Shelby has a rich championship tradition with a program that has won 15 state titles in 21 appearances and many fans across the state are hoping for yet another championship rematch.

Also in their bracket is another tough team Reidsville has played three times in the post season over the last four seasons in Mountain Heritage (4-1).

The Rams defeated the Cougars in the third round by a 21-14 margin on Nov. 30, 2018, 27-20 on Dec. 1, 2017 in the regional finals, and then again with a score of 45-16 in the second round on Nov. 25, 2016. Following the 2018 game, Mountain Heritage had several late-game penalties as the Rams took control and there were clearly some hard feelings between the post season rivals in that contest.

That said, the Rams, who haven’t lost a conference game since 2011, certainly have the tools to put together another championship run with a group of seniors that have already played in three state title games. It’s hard to bet against that type of experience combined with a superior talent pool.