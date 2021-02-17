Reidsville and Rankin football legacy will continue at Winston-Salem State University

Jhaki Rankin, the youngest of a trio of brothers, is the latest Reidsville player to commit to the Winston-Salem State University football program.
The Reidsville Senior High School defensive standout, signed his national letter of intent at the Rankin family home Feb. 6.
His older brother Jayron, now a North Carolina State Highway Patrol officer, followed by middle brother Trell, also attending WSSU, were by his side when Ki put pen to paper to make it official.
Jayron played at Reidsville and WSSU as well as Trell who signed at WSSU in 2019.
Ki was also recruited by West Virginia State and Ferrum College for football, and Averett in wrestling in addition to WSSU. He was accepted to several other schools on an academic basis including East Carolina, Gardner Webb, Barton and North Carolina A&T, but ultimately decided to continue his football career and sign with Winston Salem State University and play with his brother Trell.
The class of 2021 Reidsville senior nose guard has not only started since his freshman season at RHS, but made a significant, disruptive impact on the field to opposing offenses each year he has played.
He also wrestles at RHS in the 220 pound weight class and qualified for state tournament field the last two years, and many Reidsville insiders believe part of the reason for his success is not only the Rankin genes, but due to Ki’s prowess as a wrestler.
“Yes, one hundred percent. It’s definitely helped me be a better football player. It’s helped me with my footwork and using my hands as well as with quickness and my leverage, so I give a lot of credit to wrestling,” he said.
Unquestionably football runs in the family’s blood line. The brothers father Stan played for Reidsville head coach Jimmy Teague from 1993 to 1997 as a linebacker and running back.
For now, Jhaki is anxious to get the 2021 season underway, but he says he’s proud to follow in his brothers’ footsteps. Plus, there is the added bonus of being able to play in college with Trell.
“It’s great! Me and my brother on the same defense is scary. Being a Rankin, we both come from the same defense – and that is going to be a scary defense for an offense to go up against.”