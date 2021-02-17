Reidsville and Rankin football legacy will continue at Winston-Salem State University

Jhaki Rankin, the youngest of a trio of brothers, is the latest Reidsville player to commit to the Winston-Salem State University football program.

The Reidsville Senior High School defensive standout, signed his national letter of intent at the Rankin family home Feb. 6.

His older brother Jayron, now a North Carolina State Highway Patrol officer, followed by middle brother Trell, also attending WSSU, were by his side when Ki put pen to paper to make it official.

Jayron played at Reidsville and WSSU as well as Trell who signed at WSSU in 2019.

Ki was also recruited by West Virginia State and Ferrum College for football, and Averett in wrestling in addition to WSSU. He was accepted to several other schools on an academic basis including East Carolina, Gardner Webb, Barton and North Carolina A&T, but ultimately decided to continue his football career and sign with Winston Salem State University and play with his brother Trell.

The class of 2021 Reidsville senior nose guard has not only started since his freshman season at RHS, but made a significant, disruptive impact on the field to opposing offenses each year he has played.