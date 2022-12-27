Reidsville announces ornament to commemorate 150 years

REIDSVILLE — The City of Reidsville is celebrating its 150th Birthday in 2023, and in honor of its sesquicentennial, the city will offer a holiday ornament featuring the sesquicentennial logo.

The round white bulb’s logo depicts the Clock Tower, which will be dedicated in downtown Reidsville at 2 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2023, at the corner of Williams and South Scales streets.

The hands on the face of the clock are set at approximately 12:22, which is the day Reidsville was incorporated, city officials said.

This ornament is the latest in a series launched by the city. Starting in 1990, the Reidsville Downtown Corporation sold a series of ornaments centered on various landmarks around the City through 2005, including: The Governor Reid House, The Depot, The Municipal Building, The Penn House.

These days most of the ornaments can only be found at estate sales or online, although a limited number of certain ornaments can still be purchased at City Hall.

While the Sesquicentennial Ornament works well with the collection, it is an ideal a standalone bulb for holiday trees or display throughout the year, city officials recommended.

Ornaments cost $12 each and may be purchased at Reidsville City Hall at 230 West Morehead Street (enter through the front door closest to Main Street), the Reidsville Chamber of Commerce at 140 South Scales Street, or at any participating business.