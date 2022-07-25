Reidsville Area Foundation celebrates 20th anniversary, community impact

REIDSVILLE — The Reidsville Area Foundation will mark two decades of community service with its 20th Anniversary Celebration of Impact virtual and in-person open house event July 28-29.

The non-profit will join with community, its stakeholders and others for a virtual party kick-off on July 28 from 6-7 p.m. online.

Register for the virtual get-together at https://my.demio.com/ref/2BlyX5eQUCOzXud7.

On Friday take a look at visual displays of 20 years of work by the foundation during the RAF's floating open house, which runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. A cake cutting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

For more information or if you have questions or difficulty registering for the online event, contact Dawn Charaba, executive director, at (336) 634-1669 or dcharaba@rafoundation.org.