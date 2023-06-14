The William C. Friday Fellowship for Human Relations program of the Wildacres Leadership Initiative has tapped a Rockingham County leader as one of 15 recipients of its prestigious leadership fellowship.

Tango Barham Moore, grants manager for the Reidsville Area Foundation, was recently chosen for the fellowship class of 2023-2025.

The daughter of the late David and Ann Barham and mother of seven, Moore works to support a thriving Rockingham County and provide opportunities for all residents to live healthy, productive lives, she noted in a news release about her appointment.

A board member of Compassion Health Care, Moore is a founding member of the Racial Equity Learning Community, organizations working to advance health and racial equity in the Rockingham County area.

Moore, a Reidsville resident, is the first recipient of the Cone Coalition Portia Parris Award for outstanding service to the Rockingham County community.

The UNC Chapel Hill graduate earned her law degree from North Carolina Central University.

About the William Friday Fellowship

The fellowship honors the legacy of longtime UNC system president William Friday, who charged the first class of fellows in 1995 with embracing personal growth and learning in the service of all North Carolinians. Responding to Friday’s call for leadership marked by both courage and grace, the fellowship has equipped over 240 North Carolinians with opportunities for deep engagement with their own—and others’—leadership practices, the organization announced.

With human relations at the core of the fellowship’s mission and design, fellows step into relationship with one another while evaluating their power, place, and purpose in a changing world.