Reidsville brings home programs third-consecutive 2A NCHSAA state championship

CHAPEL HILL – A trio of electrifying scores, including a big run by quarterback Kyle Pinnix, followed by a Cam Peoples 70 yard reception for a touchdown - then another deep over-the-shoulder grab by wide-receiver Breon Pass for a TD, were just a few of the highlights that propelled the Rams third-straight NCHSAA 2A state crown in a dominant 35-6 win over Mountain Heritage Saturday evening at UNC's Kenan Stadium.

The 2021 Reidsville football players delivered a Mother’s Day weekend present local families won’t soon forget, cinching the program's 22nd state title. No team in the state of North Carolina has won more championships.

Mountain Heritage and their tough, run-focused attack came as advertised, but unfortunately for the Cougars, so did the Rams defense that allowed just one score over the course of the game.

To get things started, the Cougars time-consuming 14-play opening drive stalled at the RHS 48 yard line which left Reidsville with only 3:13 seconds to go in the first quarter to see if they could get some points on the board.