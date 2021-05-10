Reidsville brings home programs third-consecutive 2A NCHSAA state championship

CHAPEL HILL – A trio of electrifying scores, including a big run by quarterback Kyle Pinnix, followed by a Cam Peoples 70 yard reception for a touchdown - then another deep over-the-shoulder grab by wide-receiver Breon Pass for a TD, were just a few of the highlights that propelled the Rams third-straight NCHSAA 2A state crown in a dominant 35-6 win over Mountain Heritage Saturday evening at UNC's Kenan Stadium.
The 2021 Reidsville football players delivered a Mother’s Day weekend present local families won’t soon forget, cinching the program's 22nd state title. No team in the state of North Carolina has won more championships.
Mountain Heritage and their tough, run-focused attack came as advertised, but unfortunately for the Cougars, so did the Rams defense that allowed just one score over the course of the game.
To get things started, the Cougars time-consuming 14-play opening drive stalled at the RHS 48 yard line which left Reidsville with only 3:13 seconds to go in the first quarter to see if they could get some points on the board.
Pinnix then set the tone for the game. After jetting out of the safe confines of the pocket, the senior wove his way through the center of the field and eventually made his way to the MH sideline. From there, he broke seven Cougars defenders tackles and made his way to the end zone for a 61 yard touchdown to give the Rams the 7-0 lead after the Anthony Franson P.A.T. with just 19 seconds remaining in the opening frame.
Following a defensive stand on fourth down on the Cougars next possession, Reidsville got the ball back at their on 31 yard line. Pinnix then hit junior Cam Peoples in the flat, and after finding a lane, the receiver raced 70 yards for another score which gave the Rams a 14-0 advantage with 6:28 to go in the second quarter.
Mountain Heritage head coach Joey Robinson said prior to the game, his team had to play a mistake-free game in order to have a chance against the Rams, but that didn’t come to pass. Penalties and turnovers ultimately put the Cougars into a deeper hole.
Accordingly, an interception by Kahree Hayes gave Reidsville the ball back with great field position with plenty of time left on the clock to try and put more points on the board. The Rams once-again capitalized after mounting an eight-play drive culminating with a 1 yard touchdown run on fourth and goal by running back Ste’vian Harrison put RHS up 21-0 right before the half.
Things didn’t get much better for Mountain Heritage following the opening kick of the third quarter. It took just four plays for Pinnix to throw a 6 yard touchdown to Breon Pass to make it a four-possession margin at 28-0.
Pinnix followed that up with a beautiful over-the shoulder 53-yard scoring strike to Pass on a post route to increase the lead to 35-0 with 4:59 to go in the game.
The Reidsville defense was just 21 seconds away from posting the team’s sixth shutout of the season, but Mountain Heritage, who closed out 2021 at 7-2, mounted a late drive and running back Logan Higgins scored from 2 yards out to prevent the goose egg.
The Rams amassed 407 yards of total offense over the course of the game as compared to 249 for the Cougars and the Reidsville defense allowed just 8 yards passing.
Pinnix, who was named the game’s MVP, was virtually flawless on his final night in blue and gold where he connected on 12-of-14 passes for 229 yards and threw three touchdowns. In addition, he rushed for 91 more on the ground and scored on the aforementioned 61 yard scamper.
Pass, his No. 1 target over the last several years, had five catches for 88 yards and scored a pair of TDs. The senior earned the Outstanding Offensive Player Award.
Peoples continued to show his game-breaking potential with a trio of catches for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Hayes received the Outstanding Defensive Player Award.
Adding to a Historic Legacy
RHS, who closed out the season undefeated at 10-0, has won four out of the last five state championship games and own the North Carolina record with 22 combined titles since the program’s first in 1930. The Rams most recent run to the championship round, which began five years ago, included a 58-12 victory over Edenton Holmes in 2016 followed by a 35-28 loss in overtime to Wallace-Rose Hill in 2017.
The Rams rebounded with back-to-back wins over Elizabeth City Northeastern in in 2018 and 2019 by margins of 31-28 and 14-0 respectively. Saturday’s win over Mountain Heritage adds yet another trophy to the Rams already crowded mantle for a program that seems never to be in rebuilding mode, but constantly reloading.
After the post-game celebration on Chris Smith Field at Kenan Stadium, the Rams team was escorted through the downtown area on Scales Street by the Reidsville Police department, lights and sirens blazing, as hundreds of fans in the city cheered the hometown player’s most-recent triumpth.
BOX SCORE
R 7 21 7 0 35
M 0 0 0 6 6
SCORING LOG
R – Kyle Pinnix 61 run (Anthony Franson kick), 1st, :19
R – Cam Peoples 70 pass from Kyle Pinnix (Franson kick), 2nd, 6:28
R – Ste’vian Harrison 1 run (Franson kick), 2nd, :09
R – Breon Pass 6 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 3rd, 10:52
R – Pass 53 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 4th, 4:59
M – Logan Higgins 2 run (run failed), 4th, :21
2021 Reidsville Season Results
March 5 East Surry 48-14 W
March 12 Ragsdale 42-0 W
March 19 Carrboro 49-0 W
March 26 Graham 78-0 W
April 1 Cummings 53-14 W
April 8 Bartlett Yancey 42-0 W
April 16 Southwest Onslow 50-0 W
April 23 Wallace-Rose Hill 49-15 W
April 30 Northeastern 49-28 W
May 8 Mountain Heritage 35-6 W
2021 Mountain Heritage Season Results
Feb. 26 Brevard 8-6 W
March 5 Hendersonville 40-27 W
March 19 Mitchell 35-14 W
March 26 Charles D. Owen 34-14 L
April 5 Madison 54-3 W
April 16 Forbush 46-21 W
April 23 Mount Pleasant 26-15 W
April 30 Hendersonville 30-29 W, OT
May 8 Reidsville 35-6 L
REIDSVILLE FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
• 28 State Championship Appearances
• 22 State Championship Titles including two co-championships
• The Rams averaged 49.5 points per game offensively while the defense allowed just 7.7 points on average and posted five shutouts in 2021
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SCORES
1930 Reidsville 20, Apex 7
1931 Reidsville 6, Apex 0
1932 Reidsville 32, Elizabeth 6
1934 Edenton 6, Reidsville 0
1937 Reidsville 19, Hamlett 6
1939 Reidsville 18, Hamlett 0
1940 Reidsville 14, Elizabeth City 12
1943 Reidsville 6, Laurinburg 6
1944 Reidsville 6, Laurinburg 6
1945 Reidsville 27, Laurinburg 0
1949 Henderson 26, Reidsville 14
1950 Reidsville 26, Henderson 0
1951 Lumberton 18, Reidsville 13
1954 Reidsville 20, Graham 6
1963 Reidsville 0, Brevard 0
1969 Reidsville 35, Mt. Airy 12
1970 Reidsville 10, Pisgah 7
2002 Reidsville 34, Bandys 14
2003 Reidsville 68, Bandys 12
2005 Shelby 26, Reidsville 18
2007 Reidsville 28, Shelby 20
2008 Reidsville 24, Lincoln 7
2009 Reidsville 28, Newton-Conover 6
2016 Reidsville 58, Edenton Holmes 12
2017 Wallace-Rose Hill 35, Reidsville 28 (OT)
2018 Reidsville 31, Northeastern 28
2019 Reidsville 14, Northeastern 0
2021 Reidsville 35, Mountain Heritage 6