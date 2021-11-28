Reidsville chamber announces Small Business Season

REIDSVILLE — The Reidsville Chamber of Commerce recently announced its launch of Small Business Season.

The season began Nov. 20 and will run through the end of the year. The chamber encourages people to support the efforts of small business owners through purchases, reviews, and referrals. The organization also plans to celebrate Small Business Season through their Reidsville Rewards program.

The idea of Small Business Season is to encourage more shoppers to buy from our local small businesses, chamber administrators said.

“With COVID, the employee shortage, supply chain slowdowns, and the rising cost of nearly everything these days, small businesses are facing unprecedented struggles and can really use our help. At the Chamber, we are encouraging everyone to shop small this holiday season and beyond. It’s estimated $68 of every $100 spent locally stays local,” said Diane Sawyer, Reidsville Chamber president and CEO.

“That type of smart spending helps everyone. That’s why we say, Do something big. Shop small. Shop local. Dine local. We want to give everyone something to feel thankful for this season.” Sawyer said.