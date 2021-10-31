 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reidsville Chamber approves 2022 Executive Board
0 Comments

Reidsville Chamber approves 2022 Executive Board

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

REIDSVILLE — The Reidsville Chamber of Commerce announced this week that the following people have been nominated and approved by the organization’s 2021 Nominating Committee and Board of Directors for the 2022 Board of Directors:

2022 Executive Board

Chairman Jessie Meador

Chair-Elect Drew Barefoot

Treasurer Robin Pegram

VP Business & Industry Kirk Smith

VP Events Judy Neal

VP Governmental Affairs Roy Sawyers

Past Chairman Robbie Citty

Other board members include:

Chad Blakely, Eden Combs, Victoria Ellis, Jennifer Lester, Morgan Moore, Donald Carter, Justin Dill, Wayne Hollowell, Matt Scearce, Beth Smith,and Patience Fairman-Evans.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gregory Pallet and Lumber Co. to invest $3.4M in Stoneville facility
News

Gregory Pallet and Lumber Co. to invest $3.4M in Stoneville facility

The corporation plans to offer 25 full-time jobs at the facility, which will be located in the NorthStar Business Park shell building. Pay will average around $36,500, county officials said, though county economic development officials did not know exactly when the plant will begin hiring or operations. 

News

News Briefs

Man missing for months found buried 15 feet deep in well, North Carolina cops say

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News