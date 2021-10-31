Reidsville Chamber approves 2022 Executive Board

REIDSVILLE — The Reidsville Chamber of Commerce announced this week that the following people have been nominated and approved by the organization’s 2021 Nominating Committee and Board of Directors for the 2022 Board of Directors:
2022 Executive Board
Chairman Jessie Meador
Chair-Elect Drew Barefoot
Treasurer Robin Pegram
VP Business & Industry Kirk Smith
VP Events Judy Neal
VP Governmental Affairs Roy Sawyers
Past Chairman Robbie Citty
Other board members include:
Chad Blakely, Eden Combs, Victoria Ellis, Jennifer Lester, Morgan Moore, Donald Carter, Justin Dill, Wayne Hollowell, Matt Scearce, Beth Smith,and Patience Fairman-Evans.