Reidsville City Manager Mitchell Resigns; Phillips named Interim CM

REIDSVILLE — City Manager Preston Mitchell announced his resignation during a Dec. 8 Reidsville City Council meeting.
Mitchell, who has held his post since August 2015, will officially leave his office on Jan. 4, 2021 to move on to a new job as city manager for the City of Mebane.
Meanwhile, city administrators announced that Assistant City Manager of Administration/Finance Director Chris Phillips will serve as interim city manager until the city hires Mitchell’s replacement, according to a press release from city officials.
“City Council wishes great success in the years to come for Preston and his family,” said Reidsville Mayor Jay Donecker.
“Personally, I am sad that Preston Mitchell will be resigning as our city manager as he has had a huge impact on the economic vitality of Reidsville. I understand though, that for his professional career, Preston could not pass up this opportunity. Preston has assembled a management team that will continue to carry his influence for years to come so Reidsville will continue to benefit from his tenure.”
Mitchell came to Reidsville after serving some 10 years as town manager of Nashville, N.C. Prior to that, he was the town manager of La Crosse, Va.
“It is with a mixture of emotion for my family and I that we leave Reidsville,” said Mitchell. “A lot of prayer, thought and discussion went into this decision. My family and I have an enormous amount of love for the Reidsville community. We will always be members and supporters of Team Reidsville.”
Phillips, who takes the helm as interim city manager on Jan. 5, was hired as Reidsville's finance director in June 2006. A certified public accountant, he has many years of experience including auditing several government accounts while working with an accounting firm.
In September 2011, Phillips was tapped as assistant city manager of administration/finance director. In that role, he oversees the finance department, as well the city's human resources and information technology departments.
“I think I speak for the entire management team when I say it was a pleasure to work for Mr. Mitchell,” Phillips said. “He created an environment that was professionally challenging and personally rewarding. We wish him and his family all the best.”
“Reidsville is very fortunate to have Assistant City Manager Chris Phillips to serve as our interim city manager,” Donecker said. “Council has been impressed with not only his financial advice but also his leadership in a number of projects. As Council determines the next City Manager for Reidsville, our City will be in good hands with Chris Phillips at the helm.”
Phillips promised to keep the momentum going that Mitchell had started in his five-plus years in Reidsville.
“In the next few months, the team here will be focused on daily operations, compiling and presenting the 2021-2022 fiscal budget and working diligently on projects that will continue to enhance Reidsville as an excellent choice to live, work and play,” he said.
