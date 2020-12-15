Reidsville City Manager Mitchell Resigns; Phillips named Interim CM

Phillips, who takes the helm as interim city manager on Jan. 5, was hired as Reidsville's finance director in June 2006. A certified public accountant, he has many years of experience including auditing several government accounts while working with an accounting firm.

In September 2011, Phillips was tapped as assistant city manager of administration/finance director. In that role, he oversees the finance department, as well the city's human resources and information technology departments.

“I think I speak for the entire management team when I say it was a pleasure to work for Mr. Mitchell,” Phillips said. “He created an environment that was professionally challenging and personally rewarding. We wish him and his family all the best.”

“Reidsville is very fortunate to have Assistant City Manager Chris Phillips to serve as our interim city manager,” Donecker said. “Council has been impressed with not only his financial advice but also his leadership in a number of projects. As Council determines the next City Manager for Reidsville, our City will be in good hands with Chris Phillips at the helm.”

Phillips promised to keep the momentum going that Mitchell had started in his five-plus years in Reidsville.

“In the next few months, the team here will be focused on daily operations, compiling and presenting the 2021-2022 fiscal budget and working diligently on projects that will continue to enhance Reidsville as an excellent choice to live, work and play,” he said.