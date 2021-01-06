 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reidsville cops seek Tevion Flippen and 17-year-old for two 2020 homicides
0 comments
top story

Reidsville cops seek Tevion Flippen and 17-year-old for two 2020 homicides

  • 0

REIDSVILLE — Police here on Monday served juvenile petitions against a 17-year-old in connection with two 2020 homicides. Now investigators are trying to locate and charge two others in the killings: another 17-year-old male and Tevion Flippen, 18, of Eden.

Reidsville Police Department officers plan to charge the at-large minor and Flippen with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, they announced in a Thursday morning news release.

 Anyone with any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Tevion Flippen, is asked to contact Lt. Haley at 336-347-2341or anonymously contact the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
 
The trio was responsible for deadly shootings in October and December, according to a press release from the Reidsville Police Department. State law prohibits authorities from releasing the names of the two minors.

The first crime took place at Snead and Benson Streets where on Oct. 22, authorities found Allen Michael Johnson, IV, 21, of Greensboro, dead from gunshot wounds, authorities said in the release. 

On Dec. 30, police discovered two gunshot victims near Graves and Moore Streets. The men, found inside a vehicle, were transported to area hospitals where one, Felix Vanstory, 39, of Browns Summit, was pronounced dead, according to the RPD.

The suspect taken into custody on Monday is being held in secured custody, Reidsville Police Department announced in the release.

Information about his charges and court date were not immediately available.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Flippen, is asked to contact the RPD's Lt. Haley at 336-347-2341 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
 
This is a developing story. Visit RockinghamNow.com for updates. 

 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News