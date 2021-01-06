Reidsville cops seek Tevion Flippen and 17-year-old for two 2020 homicides

REIDSVILLE — Police here on Monday served juvenile petitions against a 17-year-old in connection with two 2020 homicides. Now investigators are trying to locate and charge two others in the killings: another 17-year-old male and Tevion Flippen, 18, of Eden.
Reidsville Police Department officers plan to charge the at-large minor and Flippen with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, they announced in a Thursday morning news release.
The first crime took place at Snead and Benson Streets where on Oct. 22, authorities found Allen Michael Johnson, IV, 21, of Greensboro, dead from gunshot wounds, authorities said in the release.
On Dec. 30, police discovered two gunshot victims near Graves and Moore Streets. The men, found inside a vehicle, were transported to area hospitals where one, Felix Vanstory, 39, of Browns Summit, was pronounced dead, according to the RPD.
The suspect taken into custody on Monday is being held in secured custody, Reidsville Police Department announced in the release.
Information about his charges and court date were not immediately available.