Reidsville cops seek Tevion Flippen and 17-year-old for two 2020 homicides

REIDSVILLE — Police here on Monday served juvenile petitions against a 17-year-old in connection with two 2020 homicides. Now investigators are trying to locate and charge two others in the killings: another 17-year-old male and Tevion Flippen, 18, of Eden.

Reidsville Police Department officers plan to charge the at-large minor and Flippen with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, they announced in a Thursday morning news release.

Anyone with any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Tevion Flippen, is asked to contact Lt. Haley at 336-347-2341or anonymously contact the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

The trio was responsible for deadly shootings in October and December, according to a press release from the Reidsville Police Department. State law prohibits authorities from releasing the names of the two minors.

The first crime took place at Snead and Benson Streets where on Oct. 22, authorities found Allen Michael Johnson, IV, 21, of Greensboro, dead from gunshot wounds, authorities said in the release.