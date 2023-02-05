REIDSVILLE — Thanks to a donation from Charles and Carol Fagg of Reidsville, one more K9 officer in the Reidsville Police Department has received a bullet- and stab-protective vest.

“We felt that the K9s needed protection as much as the officers,” Charles Fagg said.

The Faggs sponsored a vest through Vested Interest in K9s, a charity whose mission is to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Vested Interest accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.

The newest vest went to K9 Jessica, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois Shepard. Purchased from Highland K9 in Harmony, NC in the fall of 2021, Jessica is one of five K9s assigned to the Reidsville Police Department.

“It is my hope that Jessica will never be in a situation where she will need her protective vest, but I am happy that if needed, it will protect her,” Fagg said.

A certified, dual-purpose K9, Jessica is certified in the areas of handler protection, building searches, article/evidence searches, narcotics detection, and tracking/trailing. She was sworn in as a police K9 with the Reidsville Police Department and has her own badge.

“Jessica is another tool for the department that can be used to track and apprehend fleeing, violent suspects; track and locate missing elderly or children; locate evidence that can’t easily be seen by the naked eye of an officer; locate and detect illegal narcotics in cars, buildings and other locations; search buildings after a breaking and entering or standoff situation; and protect the handler and officers if they are being assaulted or harmed,” said Jerry Hacker, a sergeant on patrol and K9 supervisor for the police department. (Hacker is Jessica’s handler.)

Before receiving her vest, Jessica had no protection.

“I am totally overjoyed that Jessica received this donation and worry less about her doing her day-to-day job of fighting crime,” Hacker said.

“It eases my mind and heart knowing she is protected.”

Jessica also does public demonstrations for community events, tours of the police department and demonstrations for area schools and daycares. She received all her training through Highland K9, and Hacker attended a month-long handler school that consisted of trailing, tracking, building searches, bite work, obedience, article/evidence search, handler protection and bonding time.

“I had to bond with Jessica for her to listen and trust me, which normally takes about a year,” Hacker said. “She is taught to listen to commands in German, not English.”

Hacker worked with two previous K9s prior to being assigned to Jessica.

“Jessica comes to work with me every day or night shift and is with me more than my family at times,” he said with a chuckle. In her off time, Jessica enjoys laying around the house getting hugs and rubs, as well as playing ball outside, and she loves to run.

“Jessica’s personality is very laid back, and she loves people and kids and is very people-friendly, and she can be goofy at times,” Hacker said.

Jessica goes home with Hacker every night and sleeps on the floor next to his bed or sometimes in the bed.

“She is a bit spoiled; my youngest daughter and Jessica are true best friends,” he said. “I have a fiancé, and we have four kids ranging in ages from 9 to 25, and all the kids get along with Jessica and are a big part of her life and love having her around.”

A transformation takes place, though, when Jessica is on the job.

“When given her commands to work or when working, she becomes a serious K9 and is the only dog that I have worked that can turn it off and on as they say,” Hacker said.

Jessica has helped Hacker and other officers on several cases, but Hacker said there’s one case that stands out in his mind.

“It was a track where Jessica was able to locate a subject that had fled on foot after a car chase in a different county,” he said.

The subject ran through heavy woods and brush and crossed several roads, and the track was almost an hour old.

“Jessica was able to track the subject and locate him, and he was arrested,” Hacker said. “The arrest would not have happened that day if not for her.”

Hacker said he is extremely grateful to the Faggs and their donation for a protective vest for Jessica.

“It’s people like them that keep me going in my career because of the love and respect they have not only for our law enforcement officers but the safety of our four-legged police officers, as well,” he said. “I can never thank them enough.”

Currently, three of the five K9s in the Reidsville Police Department are without vests, but Hacker said the department is in the process of acquiring them for all the dogs.

“We have numerous citizens that have approached me willing to pay for them,” Hacker said. “We have one K9 in the process now for a vest.”

Hacker, 50, hopes to be able to continue working with Jessica up until his retirement, probably in 2028.

“Jessica should retire about the same time I do, and that would be an honor,” he said. “Working with Jessica is the greatest part of my career, and she is hands down the best K9 I have ever worked.”