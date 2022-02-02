Reidsville doc tells Kiwanis vaccines can prevent hospitalization, deaths

REIDSVILLE — Dr. Joe Guarino of Reidsville Occupational & Urgent Care spoke to members of the Reidsville Kiwanis Club during their Jan. 27 meeting and stressed how vaccines for COVID-19 can prevent hospitalizations and deaths.
Guarino gave a power point presentation that detailed the nature of COVID-19, and highlighted the number of lives COVID-19 has claimed thus far in North Carolina. The state’s population is 10.7 million and 0.19% of residents have died from the novel coronavirus in the past 22 months since the start of the global pandemic.
One of his charts showed the infection and fatality rates by sex and age groups, revealing that people age 80 and up having the highest number of deaths with men at 10.825% and women at 5.759%. Rates were also high for those age 65 to 79 in N.C., he said.
Dr. Guarino described a problem he said is occuring nationwide called “patient abandonment’’— when physicians will not allow patients to come into their offices for fear of their COVID symptoms. Guarino said there is some bias against necessary early treatment of COVID-19, too.
He pointed out that other countries, far less advanced than the U.S., are doing a much better job with treatment of the disease.
His presentation included details about the positive and negative things known about available vaccines, and stressed that vaccination and boosters can prevent hospitalizations and deaths, especially for those with risk factors, such as advanced age, underlying medical conditions and a suppressed immune system.
The doctor stressed seeking treatment early because many deaths are preventable with early intervention. Still a problem for the nation: many COVID-19 cases go unreported, he said, saying there are still some “dark days ahead.’’
