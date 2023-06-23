REIDSVILLE — Fire Chief David Bracken will retire July 1 after 35 years with the Reidsville Fire Department, city officials announced on Friday.

First hired as a firefighter on January 13, 1988, Bracken quickly advanced through the ranks, becoming a fire lieutenant three years later and eventually a fire captain.

In November of 1997, he was promoted to fire chief, serving in that role for the past 25 years. From January 2000 to December 2001, Bracken also served as president of the Piedmont District of the North Carolina State Fireman’s Association.

Bracken said he believes among his greatest accomplishments were building and staffing Reidsville's two newest fire stations on Barnes Street and Reid School Road, as well as improving the city's fire rating during his career.

While the Reidsville City Council was searching for a new city manager in 2015 after then-Manager Michael Pearce announced his retirement, Bracken stepped in as interim city manager to ensure city operations continued to run smoothly.

He has also assisted the city as Interim Public Works Director.

“Whenever Chief Bracken has been called upon to help the City of Reidsville and its residents, he has stepped up to the plate,” said Reidsville Mayor Donald L. Gorham.

“He is known for his diligence and unwavering sense of fair play, honesty and compassion in his dealings with both his firefighters and the citizens of our fair city. His leadership will be missed.”

City Manager Summer Woodard said:

“While I have only been Reidsville City Manager for the past two years, even in that short amount of time, I have learned firsthand that David is the epitome of what a member of ‘Team Reidsville’ should be. He is the type of person who, when faced with obstacles, finds solutions and those solutions reflect his unfailing character and integrity. I am glad to have been able to call him a friend.”

The son of Gladys Bracken and the late James Bracken, he is a Reidsville native, who spent his high school years in Youngstown, Ohio. He also earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Akron.

In addition to his job with the city, Bracken is pastor of Jerusalem Baptist Church in Spencer where he recently celebrated his 22nd pastoral anniversary.

In 2012, Bracken earned his Doctor of Ministry degree from Drew University in Madison, N.J.

Married to Jacqueline B. Bracken, he has two children, Paul and Charryse, and one grandson, Titus.

It was announced last month that current Assistant Fire Chief/Fire Marshal Joshua Farmer will be Reidsville’s new Fire Chief upon Bracken’s retirement.

A retirement reception for Bracken will be held from 4-7 p.m. at RCARE, 102 North Washington Avenue, Reidsville, on June 30. The program will start at 6 p.m. The public is invited to stop by and wish Bracken well.