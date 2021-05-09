Reidsville football has great expectations and meets them once again

Pinnix’s teammates will talk about that play for years, and so will the rest of Reidsville’s fans who witnessed it live or on TV. They’ll watch video of it and ooh and ahh as if they were watching it for the first time. That’s the beauty of having a football program with so many great teams, so many great players and so many great coaches. There are more highlights than you have time to watch.

“I put on some of the past game film preparing for this week,” Erik Teague said, “and watching them I think, ‘Man, we had a good team that year.’ Then I watch the next one and it’s, ‘Man, we had a good team that year.’ Every year you think, how can we get better? But that’s just the expectation.”

Jimmy Teague said, “It is the tradition. When they come in as freshmen, they know what the expectation is. I’ve said several times that six years ago when we went 9-4 people were hollering to get rid of me. The expectation is to win, and when you have the expectation it forces you to rise up and meet that expectation.”