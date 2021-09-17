Reidsville football teams placed on quarantine due to positive COVID tests

“I actually think that this year is much more difficult than last year. When they went with the spring season (for 2020 fall sports), it seemed like everything went pretty decent. We didn’t have any cancellations. I know that Reidsville didn’t have any, but now, in all sports, it’s constant. Volleyball has been cancelled right and left. I think the Reidsville girls have been quarantined twice since the season began, so it’s been very difficult and I’m not sure how we are going to be able to get all of the other sports scheduled to get the complete round-robin. Football, only playing one time, hopefully we are going to be able to get that done, but it’s going to be hard in the other sports when schools are having to play each other twice like in soccer and volleyball.”