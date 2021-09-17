Reidsville football teams placed on quarantine due to positive COVID tests

Due to positive COVID tests on both the JV and varsity football rosters, this week’s Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews games are postponed. Both squads are on mandatory 14-day quarantine and reschedule dates for the missed games have yet to be determined.
Prior to the shutdown, the varsity Rams (3-0) entered the week on the road at T.W. Andrews (1-2) ranked No. 2 in the HSXtra.com Top 10 poll.
“Actually, the debate was going on last night and it was decided this morning that they would not be allowed to play,” said Mid-State 2A Conference Commissioner Jerry Talley Friday morning.
The commissioner said the call comes from the health department of Rockingham County Schools and he, nor the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA), doesn’t have anything to do with the decision.
At this point of the season, it is going to be problematic to complete the schedule for not only football, but other fall sports as well.
“It’s going to be difficult to try and reschedule. Reidsville will miss the next three (football) games. They will miss tonight (Sept. 17), they will miss next Friday (Sept. 24) and they will come out of quarantine the following Friday (Oct. 1). Coming out of quarantine, they will probably practice that Friday and Saturday, but I’ve got to put together some kind of schedule where they can get those games in. They may have to play two a week, like a Tuesday and Friday. I’m just now taking a look at the schedule to try and figure out how we can get the three games for Reidsville made up. I’ll be working on the schedule in the next day or so and get with the coaches and athletic directors with all the schools involved,” Talley said.
Multiple COVID shutdowns in the 2021 fall season follows the 2020 spring and fall pandemic shutdown. The 2020 fall sports were able to move their games to the spring of 2021 in a condensed format.
“I actually think that this year is much more difficult than last year. When they went with the spring season (for 2020 fall sports), it seemed like everything went pretty decent. We didn’t have any cancellations. I know that Reidsville didn’t have any, but now, in all sports, it’s constant. Volleyball has been cancelled right and left. I think the Reidsville girls have been quarantined twice since the season began, so it’s been very difficult and I’m not sure how we are going to be able to get all of the other sports scheduled to get the complete round-robin. Football, only playing one time, hopefully we are going to be able to get that done, but it’s going to be hard in the other sports when schools are having to play each other twice like in soccer and volleyball.”