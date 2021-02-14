Reidsville gets boil water warning as low water pressure results from power outages

REIDSVILLE — The City of Reidsville has issued an alert to water consumers of the city water system due to periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system. Ice storms on Friday and Saturday led to the power problems, city officials said in a CODE Red alert that went out to Reidsville residents on Sunday.

Low water pressure increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system,officials explained.

Therefore, the Reidsville Division of Water Resources advised that once water is restored, consumers should boil all water used for human consumption (including that for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water, officials said.

City utility officials also strongly urge consumers to conserve water whenever possible.

The advisory remains in effect until further notice, officials said.

City staff should have water samples analyzed within 24 to 48 hours. If the sample results are acceptable, the advisory will be lifted, according to Charles Smith, head of Reidsville's Public Works Department.