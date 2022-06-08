Reidsville High School Seniors share future goals, dreams

EDITOR’S NOTE: Over the next few weeks, RockinghamNow will highlight the lives of 2021-2022’s high school seniors from across the county. This week, meet four outstanding seniors from Reidsville High School who will graduate June 10. The following are excerpts from students’ essays about their time in high school and future plans, as well as commentary from RHS Principal Erica Blackwell.

Kennedy Hooper

While at Reidsville, I have been an active member of the Student Council, Friends of Rachel and the National Honor Society. I have valued working with organizations such as the YMCA and the Reidsville Area Foundation through the International Baccalaureate program.

I have learned that hard work and responsibility are the keys to success in these roles, and I plan to carry on this same drive after high school.

After graduation, I plan to attend UNC-Charlotte and major in Computer Science with a minor in a foreign language. I decided to major in Computer Science because I have always loved the STEM field. When I began looking into the different topics I could study, Computer Science ultimately caught my attention. As I started researching the Computer Science field, I found many different job options for post-university that intrigued me even more. They were along the lines of a computer programmer, software developer, and game developer.

These jobs pique my interest, as I enjoy learning about programming and building things from scratch. I am driven, hard-working and responsible, and I have a passion for learning. I plan to carry these attributes with me to grow within myself and my school community.

Vincent Widerman

RHS Principal Erica Blackwell said Widerman: “created a pathway for himself by demonstrating his willingness to help and encourage others regardless of ethnicity, gender or academic classification. He is a student who shows up early, goes over and beyond what is requested and carries himself with the utmost politeness and moral behavior.’’

Throughout high school, and despite obstacles during the COVID-19 pandemic, Vincent remained “optimistic and committed to his academic goals, extracurricular activities, and community involvement,’’ Blackwell said, explaining his tenacity helped him become “a pillar of our community.’’

Widerman maintained a GPA of 4.5 while triple enrolled at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, Rockingham Community College and the RHS International Baccalaureate program. He also played varsity sports and was named a two-time All-Conference football player of the year and was part of the football team and family that was awarded All-Area distinction.

Widerman plans to attend West Virginia University’s Honors College and major in Petroleum Engineering with a minor in Computer Science.

“Vincent is a well-rounded and heartfelt student who is self-motivated, driven and demonstrates academic excellence,’’ Blackwell said. “Vincent’s self-motivation and determination will allow him the courage to set personal and community improvement goals and accomplish whatever he desires. With confidence, I can assure you that Vincent Widerman will continue an educational journey of excellence beneficial to others and himself.’’

Cameron Peoples

I aim to carry myself with the utmost class and respect for others and myself. I pride myself on demonstrating leadership skills and exhibiting positive character traits during competition settings and within the community. My goal is to keep a positive attitude and find the silver lining within all things.

I have had the opportunity to participate in several sports at Reidsville High School as a team captain, MVP and in other leadership roles. I have never taken my roles and responsibilities lightly. I have committed to my family, coaches, teammates and community to lead by example and fulfill my roles by maintaining my academics (GPA 3.2), respecting others and being a positive role model for my peers.

I am proud of my ability to be heard and respected by my peers and motivate my teammates and myself to be better than we were the day before. A distinctive characteristic I demonstrate during competitive activities is keeping a calm and relaxed composure, allowing my talent to speak for itself and always holding my head high when things go wrong.

This year, when members of an opposing football team allegedly, intentionally ripped off Peoples’ helmet several times during a game: “I maintained my composure and demonstrated my athletic ability by achieving over 100 receiving yards,’’ Peoples said. “Reidsville High School ultimately came away with the win. Knowing that my teammates count on me, I give them 110% of myself and remember that I am an example for my teammates and community.’’

Peoples said he represents RHS in his community proudly and likes to motivate youth.

“When in the community, I love when the youth share their curiosity with me regarding sports I’ve participated in and how they can become better. I make it a priority to answer their questions and reassure them that their academics must come first. I encourage them that they can be anything they want to be if they are willing to put in the work. I’m delighted to be a part of a community that knows who I am and believes in my hopes and dreams.’’

While Peoples has yet to decide where he will attend college, he is fielding scholarship offers from several universities, he said.

Asya Wise

My long-lasting love for language and cultures, transformed into the desire for a career in international affairs and government, has all stemmed from an impromptu discovery of the Japanese subtitles to the popular anime (feature), Naruto. My grandfather, being a fan, introduced me to the dubbed version at the age of nine, but my first exposure to the Japanese language prompted me to further explore the country and culture. I immersed myself in its technological innovation and unparalleled fashion, thinking I’d be enrolled in an exchange program to attend a year abroad in Japan by the age of 14.

Nonetheless, I worked hard to learn the language. Then, at the hand of destiny and Instagram’s algorithm, I stumbled upon a Thai show named Senior Secret Love: Puppy Honey.

Going into grade 11, Wise was accepted into the North Carolina School of Science and Math’s online program and chose curriculum the school offered in International Relations: ‘’hoping to view countries with more of a political lens and understand how history has impacted the present global atmosphere,’’ she said.

“While taking International Relations, I was introduced to a wide range of perspectives of political conflicts between countries and how they have been reflected in the world even after centuries. We followed the philosophical ideologies of Thomas Hobbs and Niccoló Machiavelli and had well-executed debates about constructivism and national security. I also ended the class by co-creating a presentation about the East Turkestan independence movement which has been one of my most favorable experiences in class,’’ Wise said.

“I was able to think about countries in a light that I had never done before. By writing semi-taxing papers twice a week on the topic we were learning about and the news articles we found interest in, it expanded my understanding of the meaning of foreign affairs and how important it is to maintain the global climate.’’

Heading to Cornell University in the fall where she will focus on global studies, Wise said she hopes to apply for the Cornell in Washington program “for its amazing opportunity to intern with the same professionals and leaders I aspire to become,’’ Wise said, adding that she particularly enjoys political debate.