Reidsville High's football coach speaks to Kiwanis about stadium

REIDSVILLE — Reidsville High School’s head football coach Jimmy Teague recently spoke to the Reidsville Kiwanis Club about the more than $1 million revamp planned for updating Community Stadium.

The project calls for a major facelift to the venue. A new artificial turf will replace the grass on the football field, while a new track is slated to be installed, as well as a concession stand for visiting teams. New restrooms will also be constructed as part of the revamp, Teague said, explaining work on the project is scheduled to start in February and that some work will be donated.

The coach said that the major upgrades are expected to be completed before the start of the 2023 football and soccer seasons.

He also noted that the improvements will do a lot to save money for the school district. For example, workers will no longer have to cut grass and prepare the field for play.

Teague further explained that the artificial field will be almost flat compared to the existing turtle back-style surface, which was a problem especially for soccer matches, as balls often rolled out of bounds.

The new surface, much like what professional sports teams play upon, will drain quickly and games can be played within an hour of hard rain, Teague said.

The much-needed track will replace a surface that was too worn to be suitable for track meets, he said.

New bathrooms for visitors will also go a long way to reduce complaints by spectators who talked about having to trudge across the field to the home side for facilities, Teague said.

Teague noted that some funding for the overhaul has come in from large corporations and businesses, including the NFL.

The Kiwanis Club meets each Thursday at noon at Main Street Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Visitors are welcome.