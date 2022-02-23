Reidsville hopes to save sidewalks with crepe myrtles

REIDSVILLE — The City of Reidsville, plagued with root-crumbled sidewalks, will remove trees and unsightly stumps from a span of Scales Street downtown and replace them with crepe myrtles, officials announced in a recent press release.

The trees, which have been in place since the early 1990s, have meant costly repairs over the decades, with the public works department having to replace hundreds of sections of sidewalk in the 100 and 200 blocks of the street.

The city’s updated Streetscape Plan calls for existing trees to be replaced with flowering crepe myrtle trees, which have a root system officials say is less likely to spread and create uneven sidewalks and tripping hazards, the release said.

Downtown will see 28 crepe myrtles added, the release said

“This will allow the trees to be planted, and the existing downtown planters will be repurposed and added to city parks and other areas of our beautiful city,” Reidsville City Manager Summer Woodard said in the release.