Reidsville kicks off 150th birthday with Sesquicentennial Clock Tower Dedication

REIDSVILLE — The city kicked off its Sesquicentennial Celebration on Saturday afternoon with the dedication of the Reidsville Sesquicentennial Clock Tower at the corner of Scales and Williams Streets.

Several hundred people, including sponsors of the project, city dignitaries and residents were on hand for the ceremony that begins a season of celebration of the city’s 150th birthday.

Mayor Donald Gorham and other dignitaries helped cut a gold ribbon in front of the stately tower. And lots of former city officials were on hand to mark the occasion.

City Manager Summer Woodard opened the ceremony with a welcome and Reidsville Fire Department Chief David Bracken offered an invocation.

Reidsville Police Chief Ray Gibson introduced the Presentation of the Colors for the event.

Gorham offered remarks to celebrate the day and guests were then invited to a reception with refreshments at the Fire Station No.1 nearby.

Platinum sponsors of the event included Cone Health, Hometrust Bank, Reidsville Chamber of Commerce, Tri-State Steel and Short Sugars BBQ restaurant.

