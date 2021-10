REIDSVILLE — The Reidsville Kiwanis Club installed officers for 2021-2022 at it’s meeting on Oct. 14th.

Kiwanis Lt. Governor Lynn Jones of Asheboro spoke to the club about the duties of each office before ushering in Lyle Milligan as President. Other new officers include: Susan Tucker, vice president; Nancy Verdi, secretary; and Joe Tarpley, treasurer.