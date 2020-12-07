 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reidsville man arrested after confronting deputies with AK47 as they served warrant
0 comments
featured top story

Reidsville man arrested after confronting deputies with AK47 as they served warrant

  • 0

PELHAM — A Reidsville man who, dressed in body armor, confronted deputies Friday with an AK-47 assault rifle as they attempted to arrest him, is in custody facing multiple felony charges.

Rockingham County Sheriff's Deputies M. Edwards and T. Wray arrived at 255 Whip O Will Lane here around 6: 55 p.m. Friday to locate and arrest Patrick James Donovan, 46, on an outstanding warrant from Caswell County for a charge misdemeanor simple assault, according to a Monday news release from the RCSO. 

The deputies announced themselves with blue lights and  as they approached the home on foot, Donovan came out to his carport brandishing the assualt rifle and clad in protective gear and demanded deputies leave the property, the release said.

The deputies took cover behind their vehicles and Donovan fled to nearby woods. Deputies Edwards and Wray negotated with Donovan who evenutally emerged from the woods, placed his weapon on the ground and surrendered.

In addition to the Caswell County assault charge, Donovan is charges with two ounts of assault on a law enforcement officer by pointing a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the release said. 

DONOVAN is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $1,000,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 14.

Patrick James Donovan

Donovan

 Susie C. Spear
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News