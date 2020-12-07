Reidsville man arrested after confronting deputies with AK47 as they served warrant

PELHAM — A Reidsville man who, dressed in body armor, confronted deputies Friday with an AK-47 assault rifle as they attempted to arrest him, is in custody facing multiple felony charges.

Rockingham County Sheriff's Deputies M. Edwards and T. Wray arrived at 255 Whip O Will Lane here around 6: 55 p.m. Friday to locate and arrest Patrick James Donovan, 46, on an outstanding warrant from Caswell County for a charge misdemeanor simple assault, according to a Monday news release from the RCSO.

The deputies announced themselves with blue lights and as they approached the home on foot, Donovan came out to his carport brandishing the assualt rifle and clad in protective gear and demanded deputies leave the property, the release said.

The deputies took cover behind their vehicles and Donovan fled to nearby woods. Deputies Edwards and Wray negotated with Donovan who evenutally emerged from the woods, placed his weapon on the ground and surrendered.

In addition to the Caswell County assault charge, Donovan is charges with two ounts of assault on a law enforcement officer by pointing a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the release said.

DONOVAN is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $1,000,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 14.