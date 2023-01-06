Reidsville man arrested for alleged vandalism, breaking and entering

REIDSVILLE — Reidsville Police investigators arrested Rahzavior Lamont Bullock, aka AJ, on Jan. 4 in connection to vandalism charges and a break-in at a vape shop.

The suspect, 19, had several outstanding warrants related to recent vandalism near Wentworth and Carroll streets and for breaking and entering at 7 Wonderz Vapor LLC, at 131 Scales Street in Reidsville.

Police reports from October and December 2022 show Bullock was formerly charged with trespassing and failure to appear in court. The disposition of those charges was not immediately available.

Bullock is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility in Wentworth on a $30,000 secured bond. No court date was immediately available.