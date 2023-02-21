REIDSVILLE — Investigators with the Reidsville Police Department and the United States Department of Homeland Security, conducted a recent joint child pornography investigation that led to the Friday arrest of a Reidsville man who is charged with third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

RPD spokeswoman Venus Carter said in a Monday news release that Arique Montez McCollum, 23, of 611 Apt. B, Thomas Street, will likely face additional related charges as the investigation unfolds.

According to a North Carolina law, a person can face the third degree charge if: "knowing the character or content of the material, (a suspect) possesses material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity.''

Considered a Class H felony, the charge carries a jail sentence punishment between four and 28 months, according the state law.

Deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office arrested McCollum and placed him in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $75,000 secured bond, according to the release.

The arrest is the third of its kind in the area in nine months.

In April 2022, Christopher Weldon Cobb, 26, of Reidsville, was charged with second degree exploitation of a minor for allegedly disseminating child pornography. And in January, Gerald Eugene Mabe, 60, of Summerfield, was arrested and also charged with second degree exploitation of a minor.

Authorities as that anyone with information about the McCollum case contact Investigator Menard at the RPD at 336-347-2305. Or to leave an anonymous tip, call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.