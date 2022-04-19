 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reidsville man arrested on child pornography charge

  • 0
Christopher Weldon Cobb

Cobb

 Courtesy of Reidsville Police Department

REIDSVILLE — A local man was arrested Tuesday on charges he disseminated child pornography, the Reidsville Police Department announced in a news release Tuesday.

Investigators with the RPD, assisted by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, used a search warrant to enter the 2118 Belmont Drive home of Christopher Weldon Cobb, 26, where they recovered evidence of a crime against a minor and charged Cobb with second degree exploitation of a minor.

Cobb is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility in Wentworth on a $100,000 secured bond.

His court date was immediately available.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert