Reidsville man charged for falsely claiming drive-by shooting

REIDSVILLE — During a year in which the county has seen nearly a half-dozen drive-by shooting cases, at least one such reported crime has turned out to be something altogether different.

Willie Thomas Hairston III reported to Rockingham County Sheriff's Office investigators on June 12 that he had been shot in the leg by someone in an unknown passing vehicle while walking on Cook Florist Road, according to a press statement from Sgt. Kevin Suthard, public information officer for the RCSO.

But on Friday RCSO's Detective Ed Smaldone arrested and charged Hairston with filing a false report to law enforcement, according to Sgt. Kevin Suthard, public information officer for the RCSO. In reality, Hairston accidentally shot himself in the leg while in a parked vehicle in the lot of the local Food Lion, the release said.

Hairston, of 212 Colonial Village Loop, appeared before a magistrate and was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 7.