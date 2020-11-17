 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reidsville man charged for falsely claiming drive-by shooting
0 comments

Reidsville man charged for falsely claiming drive-by shooting

  • 0

REIDSVILLE — During a year in which the county has seen nearly a half-dozen drive-by shooting cases, at least one such reported crime has turned out to be something altogether different.

Willie Thomas Hairston III reported to Rockingham County Sheriff's Office investigators on June 12 that he had been shot in the leg by someone in an unknown passing vehicle while walking on Cook Florist Road, according to a press statement from Sgt. Kevin Suthard, public information officer for the RCSO. 

But on Friday RCSO's Detective Ed Smaldone arrested and charged Hairston with filing a false report to law enforcement, according to Sgt. Kevin Suthard, public information officer for the RCSO. In reality, Hairston accidentally shot himself in the leg while in a parked vehicle in the lot of the local Food Lion, the  release said. 

Hairston, of 212 Colonial Village Loop, appeared before a magistrate and was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 7. 

Willie Thomas Hairston

Hairston

 Courtesy of Rockingham County Sheriff's Office
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News