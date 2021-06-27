Reidsville man charged with first degree murder in shooting death of Stoneville man

EDEN — Vincent Broadnax of Reidsville was arrested Thursday and charged with first degree murder in connection with the Thursday morning shooting death of an Eden man.

Eden police officers responded to reports of shots fired at Dyer Street here at around 2:10 a.m. and discovered Melford Edison Holloway, 44, of Stoneville dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Eden Police Department.

Later Thursday, Rockingham County District Attorney Jason Ramey consulted with investigators and issued a warrant for Broadnax’s arrest.

Armed with a search warrant, investigators found Broadnax, 42, as they combed over Stoney Brook Apartments outside of Eden. They arrested him without incident, the release said.

Held without bond at the Rockingham County Detention Facility, Broadnax will appear in Rockingham County District Court to face the felony charge on July 8, the release said.

Broadnax was charged in 2014 by Reidsville police with assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm, probation violation, identity theft, resisting a public officer, failure to yield at a stop sign, felony speeding to elude arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and misdemeanor larceny, public safety records show.

Authorities said the shooting investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information about the crime should call Det. Tyson Scales or Lt. Chuck Gallaher at the EPD at (336) 623-9755 (24hr) or (336) 623-9240 . To leave an anonymous tip, call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.