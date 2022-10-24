Reidsville man charged with kidnapping, serious assault of woman

REIDSVILLE — A 37-year-old Reidsville man has been charged in connection with a kidnapping and serious assault of a woman on Oct. 22, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

Raymond Lee Rivers III of 104 Hubbard allegedly kidnapped and assaulted someone at 199 Willis Lane early Saturday morning, the release said. Sheriff's deputies arrested Rivers Saturday afternoon. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping, assault on a female and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Authorities did not detail the nature of the woman's injuries or any possible motive for the crimes.

He is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility in Wentworth on a $500,000 secured bond.

The victim, an unidentified woman, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries resulting from the kidnapping and assault and is expected to survive.

Authorities said they will not provide the victim's identity out of interest for her safety.