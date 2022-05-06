Reidsville man dies in Tuesday auto accident near Woodbridge Apts.

REIDSVILLE - A 22-year-old Reidsville man died at about 5:30 p.m. on May 3, after he drove off the road near Woodbridge Apartments at 2101 S. Scales Street. Authorities said alcohol was likely the cause of the accident.

Driving a 2006 Chrysler, Gerado Platanero Loma, struck a small tree, then a larger one before rolling over at least twice and colliding with a parked 2018 Ford, according to a report filed by Reidsville Police Sgt. J.M. Austin.

Loma, who was alone and not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene

The Chrysler Loma was driving, owned by Terrell Jesus Platanero of 1715 Amos Street in Reidsville, was traveling at about 65 m.p.h. in a 45 m.p.h. zone, Austin reported. The 2018 Ford Loma struck belongs to Robert Walter Billingsley Jr. of 4655 Grooms Road in Reidsville. It sustained an estimated $2,000 in damages.