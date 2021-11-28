Reidsville man kidnaps wife, torches car

REIDSVILLE — Police here arrested a local man for allegedly first degree kidnapping his estranged wife early Tuesday.

Brian Hampton is also charged with two counts of assault on a female, felony violation of a 50-B Protection Order and injury to personal property.

The Reidsville Police Department dispatched officers to the 300 block of Irvin Street at about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday after reports that Hampton, barred by the courts from coming near his estranged wife due to alleged domestic violence, had kidnapped her and fled the scene in a car.

Shortly after, police found the car Hampton had been driving engulfed in flames on Wentworth Street here. No one was injured in the blaze, according to a new release from the RPD.

RPD officers located the kidnapping victim unharmed and arrested Hampton after a brief foot chase on Freeway Drive at about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Hampton is being held in the Rockingham County Jail without bond. His court date was not immediately available.

