GREENSBORO — A Reidsville man died early Saturday when his car ran into the back of a dump truck on U.S. 29, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Marquell Deshawn Jordan, 30, was driving a 1995 Honda Accord south on U.S. 29 when he rear-ended the dump truck about 1:35 a.m., police said in a news release.

U.S. 29 southbound was shut down for more than four hours early Saturday as police investigated.