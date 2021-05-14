Reidsville man killed in hit and run, police seek driver

REIDSVILLE — A driver struck and killed a local pedestrian on May 9 here and investigators for the Reidsville Police Department continue to search for the motorist in the hit and run.

Wesley Pruitt, 57 was killed when he was hit by a car in the 1200 block of Barnes Street at around 12:46 a.m., a police spokesperson said in a news release.

Video surveillance shows the driver fleeing the scene. The video also shows witnesses to the crime, and the RPD asks that those individuals contact investigators with any details about the incident they have. Link to it here: https://youtu.be/oTNooSC1iKo

Reach RPD's Capt. Coates at 336-347-2373 or to leave an anonymous tip, call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. Any tips leading to the identification or arrest of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward through Crime Stoppers, the release said.

