Reidsville man led deputies, Highway Patrol, on car chase before arrest

REIDSVILLE — A Reidsville man led deputies and a Highway Patrolman in a chase through the county before his arrest Wednesday evening in connection with a domestic assault.

Sheriff's deputies received a complaint at about 7: 15 p.m. Wednesday that Christopher, 33, had assaulted a woman during a domestic dispute at 625 Berry Hill Road in Ruffin.

The 911 caller told authorities Christopher, of 391 Meadow Branch Road in Reidsville, had fled from the Ruffin residence in a black truck, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

RCSO Lt. E. Hopper responded to the call, spotted Christopher driving and tried to stop him.

But the suspect continued driving. Hopper was joined in his pursuit by Deputy D. Watson at the 200 block of N. Main Street in Eden.

Meanwhile, Deputy D. Anderson laid a tire deflation device in the roadway along N.C. Hwy. 14 at Bethlehem Church Road which successfully flattened the passenger side tires of Christopher's truck.

Despite the punctured tires, though, Christopher kept driving along N.C. 14 toward Reidsville.