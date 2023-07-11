REIDSVILLE — Justin Hall has hooked some serious bragging rights.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission recently confirmed that the mammoth channel catfish Hall caught on May 21 at a local farm pond near his Reidsville home, weighs in as the state record.

Indeed, the 27 lb., 7 oz. lunker breaks the previous record — a 26 lb. specimen caught in the Neuse River in July 2021.

Hall, 42, said he’s been fishing the lucky pond for years, but has rarely caught channel catfish there. But in May, his 13-year-old son caught what he estimates to have been a stout channel catfish that weighed more than 25 lbs.

Unaware of the record at the time, they returned it to the water.

“I told a friend about my son’s catch, and he told me it might have been big enough to beat the state record,” Hall said.

A week later, Hall baited the hook on his Big Cat Fever Casting Rod and Zebco Big Cat XT reel with bread dough and he pulled in the record-breaker.

“My wife went down to the waterline to bring it in with the net – and it bent the net,” Hall said.

The fish measured 36.25 inches long and had a girth of nearly 25 inches, according to wildlife officials.

Holding a state record grows on him, said Hall, a physical education teacher at Dillard Academy in Madison.

“It means more and more as it kinda goes on. As we started going through the process, it kind of kept building and building. When we went to weigh it, I was just ecstatic,’’ said the father of avid fisherman Hunter, 13, and Emma, 10.

Fishing is important to Hall’s kids, said the dad who began fishing when he was just three.

“They’ve been fishing since they could hold a rod,’’ he said, noting Hunter reeled in his own monster of a cat on June 18.

Bait makes all the difference, Hall said, for channel catfish don’t take just anything like most fish.

“We tried chicken livers, live bait, cut bait and they didn’t take it,’’ he said. But while crappy fishing with floating bait that included bread crumbs, Hall noticed the channel catfish “come by and suck all the food down.’’

That’s when he switched to bread dough for bait, noting “it puts off a lot of scent.’’

The next big fishing goal for Hall and his family is the acquisition of a boat.

“We just enjoy catching fish. One of these days we’re going to try to get us a boat and get out and do some fishing in some bigger areas.’’

To qualify for a N.C. Freshwater Fish State Record, anglers must catch the fish by rod and reel or cane pole.

The fish must be weighed on a scale certified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and witnessed by at least one observer.

It must be identified by a fisheries biologist from the Commission and the angler must submit an application with a full, side-view photo of the fish for record certification.

For anglers who catch a catfish that doesn’t quite measure up to this latest record-breakers but still meet minimum size and length requirements, the Commission has catfish classifications for its North Carolina Angler Recognition Program (NCARP). NCARP officially recognizes anglers who catch trophy-sized freshwater fish that do not qualify for a state record with a certificate featuring color reproductions of fish artwork by the late, renowned wildlife artist and former Commission fisheries biologist, Duane Raver.

For a list of all freshwater fish state records in North Carolina or more information on the State Record Fish Program, visit the Commission’s State Record Fish program webpage at: https://www.ncwildlife.org/Fishing/Fishing-Records/NC-Freshwater-Fishing-State-Record-Program.